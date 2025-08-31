4,070 Shares in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Bought by Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,587.56. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,453.10. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $602,929. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.75.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

