39,262 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP Purchased by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises about 0.4% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -156.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.