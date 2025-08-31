391 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Purchased by Saudi Central Bank

Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Saudi Central Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $916,000. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 4,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. KMT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

