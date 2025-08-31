364 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Acquired by Saudi Central Bank

Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,129 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,970,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5,678.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,436,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,910 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.