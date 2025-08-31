364 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Acquired by Saudi Central Bank

Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,129 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,970,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5,678.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,436,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,910 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.
Insider Activity at Prologis
In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Price Performance
PLD stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
