20,400 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $595.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.64.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.93.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

