1stdibs.com, Inc. $DIBS Stake Boosted by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,344,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.09% of 1stdibs.com worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 80,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1stdibs.com by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in 1stdibs.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen upgraded 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

1stdibs.com Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

