185,000 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Purchased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 2.8% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,916 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,438,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,549,000 after acquiring an additional 612,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5,144.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 271,123 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 248,700 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

