1,294 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Bought by Saudi Central Bank

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.5% of Saudi Central Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 287,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,976,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.