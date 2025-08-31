12,822 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Darden Restaurants makes up about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 913,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after purchasing an additional 136,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $207.02 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $153.98 and a one year high of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average of $204.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

