WPG Advisers LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

