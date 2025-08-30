WPG Advisers LLC Invests $76,000 in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $457,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $49.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

