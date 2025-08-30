WPG Advisers LLC Invests $69,000 in Gartner, Inc. $IT

WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $251.07 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

