WPG Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,554,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0%

ADP stock opened at $304.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $267.79 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

