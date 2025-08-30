WK Kellogg Co. $KLG Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of WK Kellogg worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE KLG opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. WK Kellogg Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.24.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 target price on WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

