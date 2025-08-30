Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.24% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $79,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,789,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.29. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $283.29 and a 1 year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

