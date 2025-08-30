Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $6.68. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1,253,043 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGYF. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.3%

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.0444 dividend. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 768.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

