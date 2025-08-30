Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,397,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $202,603,000 after acquiring an additional 478,269 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,361 shares of company stock worth $3,006,534 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.