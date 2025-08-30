WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris Sells 4,260 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.77, for a total transaction of $966,040.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,761.32. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Diane Lazzaris sold 3,160 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $715,013.20.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $220.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average of $179.50. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $228.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

WESCO International last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

