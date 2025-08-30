WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris Sells 3,160 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 3,160 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $715,013.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,303.32. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diane Lazzaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Diane Lazzaris sold 4,260 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.77, for a total transaction of $966,040.20.

Shares of WCC opened at $220.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $228.35.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Amiral Gestion purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WCC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stephens lowered shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

