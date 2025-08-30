WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris Sells 3,160 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 3,160 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $715,013.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,303.32. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Diane Lazzaris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 28th, Diane Lazzaris sold 4,260 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.77, for a total transaction of $966,040.20.
WESCO International Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of WCC opened at $220.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $228.35.
WESCO International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Amiral Gestion purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on WCC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stephens lowered shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCC
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WESCO International
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.