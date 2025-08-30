WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $20.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.2667.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $9.60 on Monday. WAVE Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,493.15. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,195,245.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,100. The trade was a 64.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,568 over the last 90 days. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 44.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $80,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

