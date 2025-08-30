Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 250,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 215,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 94,709 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,677,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.