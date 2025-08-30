Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 250,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 215,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 94,709 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,677,000.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concentra Group Holdings Parent
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.