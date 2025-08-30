Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CENTA opened at $33.03 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Company has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,491.66. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

