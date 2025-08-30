Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Oportun Financial Corporation $OPRT

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,035 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Oportun Financial worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 0.2%

OPRT opened at $6.61 on Friday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $290.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

