Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 657.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

