Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. $RGP

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 3,712.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of RGP opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.81%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

