Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 23,876.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $54,878.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,779.60. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flywire Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

