Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,309 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Vistra Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $189.33 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.90 and a 52-week high of $216.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average of $159.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

