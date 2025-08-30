Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,200 Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,474.06. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $180.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,221 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 688.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Read Our Latest Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.