Vident Advisory LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 169.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,537,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in ASML by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $742.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $914.53. The stock has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $754.35 and its 200 day moving average is $726.63.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.