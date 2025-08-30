VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 723327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.