VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 723327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,619,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,635,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,070 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,704,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,341,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,189,000 after purchasing an additional 791,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,606,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,179 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

