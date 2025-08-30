VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,231 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,479,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,880,000 after purchasing an additional 827,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.