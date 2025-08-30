Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $310.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.88.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $268.85 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $200.30 and a 12 month high of $296.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,130,000 after buying an additional 112,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

