Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,355,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,260,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.7% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,402,000 after buying an additional 633,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.88.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $200.30 and a one year high of $296.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

