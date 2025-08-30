VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR is Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,026 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $106,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,550,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,663,000 after buying an additional 7,141,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after buying an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,829,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,745,000 after buying an additional 176,223 shares in the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,616,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 591,153 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

