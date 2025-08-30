Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI Stake Lowered by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,671.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

UTI stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

