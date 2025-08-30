Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $223.56 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.04.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

