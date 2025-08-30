Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE Stake Decreased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,301 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RARE. William Blair began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.