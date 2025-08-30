UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and traded as high as $117.21. UCB shares last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 25,896 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UCB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCBJY
UCB Stock Down 0.1%
About UCB
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.