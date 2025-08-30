UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and traded as high as $117.21. UCB shares last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 25,896 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UCB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

UCB Stock Down 0.1%

About UCB

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

