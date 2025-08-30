UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $3.25 to $3.70 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 747.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

