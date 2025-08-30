U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $110.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $82.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $197.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $155,133.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,836.22. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,357.94. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $311,274 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,886,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 84,878 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 888,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

