U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Position Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 434.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

