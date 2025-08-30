Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,272 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,582,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5,809.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 453,853 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.80 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

