TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $67,185.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Farrell sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $67,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,490. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $44.57 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.48.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

