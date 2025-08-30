Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 13,610 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $26.47 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.36.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $322.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GigaCloud Technology

About GigaCloud Technology

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.