Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Preformed Line Products Company $PLPC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

PLPC opened at $191.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Preformed Line Products Company has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $197.56. The firm has a market cap of $940.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

