Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc $DEO

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,668.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185,282 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

