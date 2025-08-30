Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 538 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 152.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

