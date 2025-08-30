Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 2,742 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1,257.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.81 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

