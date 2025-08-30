Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Sells $63,220.28 in Stock

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) Director Gerard Host sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $63,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TRMK opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Trustmark Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%.The company had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 256.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trustmark by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 206,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

