TransUnion $TRU Stock Holdings Decreased by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises 12.5% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,262.12. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,175.53. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,217 shares of company stock valued at $375,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

